Police are investigating after a man suffered suspected knife injuries in an assault.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion on causing grievous bodily harm with intent in connection with the incident at a house in Saxondale Drive, Bulwell, at 4.08am today (Sunday 13 September). He remains in police custody.

A 40-year-old man was taken to hospital, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.

Detective Sergeant Nick Wood, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are continuing to establish the circumstances but we believe this to be a self-contained incident.

“Thankfully the man’s injuries are not thought to be life threatening but whenever a weapon is used in an offence it is treated very seriously.

“Whilst we have made an arrest we would still like to hear from anyone who may have information that could help the enquiry.”

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 136 of 13 September 2020.