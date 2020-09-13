Three males have been charged with the murder of Anthony Adekola in Colindale. Christian Medina – 19 of New Brent Street, NW4; A 16-year-old male from Hendon and Tajuan Subaran – 18 of New Brent Street, NW4 will appeared in custody at Hendon Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 14 Septembercharged with murder. A fourth male – aged 15 – has been bailed pending further enquiries to a date in mid-October.

This follows an investigation after police were called by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) at approximately 11.05pm on Saturday, 5 September to reports of a stabbing on Debden Close, NW2.

Anthony Adekola, 22, was found in nearby Martlesham Walk, suffering stab injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Enquiries continue by homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime.