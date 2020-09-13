 Two teens stabbed near Southbank Skate Park in Lambeth – UKNIP
BREAKING Lambeth LONDON

Two teens stabbed near Southbank Skate Park in Lambeth

September 13, 2020
1 Min Read

Two teenagers were stabbed  last night in after was  reportedly a fight between them at the Southbank Skate Park in Lambeth

One 14-year-old boy was found by Police  near the skate park suffering from a stab injury just before 11pm on Saturday (September 12).

Later a 19-year-old man self-presented to a nearby hospital with a stab wound.

Neither of the teenagers appeared to have suffered life-threatening injuries but both were later arrested on suspicion of affray.

 

“Anyone with information should call 101 with reference CAD8546/12SEP20.”