Two teens stabbed near Southbank Skate Park in Lambeth

Two teenagers were stabbed last night in after was reportedly a fight between them at the Southbank Skate Park in Lambeth

One 14-year-old boy was found by Police near the skate park suffering from a stab injury just before 11pm on Saturday (September 12).

Later a 19-year-old man self-presented to a nearby hospital with a stab wound.

Neither of the teenagers appeared to have suffered life-threatening injuries but both were later arrested on suspicion of affray.

“Anyone with information should call 101 with reference CAD8546/12SEP20.”