A man has been charged following a disorder in North Swindon yesterday (13/09).

Four people were initially arrested following a number of calls to the Eglantyne Avenue area at approximately 8.30am.

Daniel Webdell, 33, of Groves Street, Swindon, has been charged with breaking/likely to break bail conditions and has been remanded in custody to appear at Swindon Magistrates Court this morning.

He has also been charged with possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place and is due to appear at Swindon Magistrates Court for this offence on January 20, 2021.

Three other people arrested in connection with the incident have since been released under investigation.

Enquiries continue.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police should call 101 and quote crime reference number 54200092101.