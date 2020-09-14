A man has died following a three-vehicle collision on the M5 early Collision

A man has died following a three-vehicle collision on the M5 early this morning (Sunday 13 September).

Police were called at 5.20am with a report of a Ford Fiesta losing control on the M5 northbound carriageway. A lorry stopped to protect the Fiesta from passing vehicles and to check on the welfare of its driver. A second lorry has then collided with the first lorry.

Emergency services attended and the driver of the second lorry, a 37-year-old man from Bristol was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin and the coroner have been informed.

A 21-year-old man, the driver of the Ford Fiesta, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and on suspicion of driving under the influence of drink and/or drugs.

He has since been released under investigation.

Officers investigating the collision are keen to hear from anyone who may have relevant dashcam footage or who witnessed the incident and have not yet spoken to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 and quote incident 86 of 13 September.