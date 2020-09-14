A police officer was attacked in Chichester city centre when he went to the scene of a street fight.

The 31-year-old Constable went to the disturbance involving a group of people in East Street, Chichester, shortly after 10pm on Friday (11 September) and was attacked when he intervened. He pursued the group on foot into nearby South Pallant where he was again attacked, sustaining cuts and bruising to his body and head.

However other officers attended and three boys aged 16 and a girl aged 15 were arrested on suspicion of assault. Two of the boys and the girl were also arrested on suspicion of obstructing police.

The injured officer was taken to St Richards Hospital for treatment and was allowed home later that night.

After being interviewed two of the boys and the girl were released on police bail until 5 October while enquiries continue. The other boy was released without charge.

Inspector Sharon Sawyer said; “This was an unprovoked attack on a police officer doing his duty. Thankfully his colleagues reacted very swiftly and made arrests, following which further enquiries are now being carried out.”

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1468 of 14/09.