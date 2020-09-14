Arrest made in Hillingdon serial attacker

Detectives investigating two incidents in west London have made an arrest.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on Monday, 14 September on suspicion of attempted rape. He remains in custody at a west London police station.

At around 2.45pm on Saturday, 12 September, police received a report of a sexual assault in The Gravel Pits, Northwood.

A woman – aged in her 20s – reported being approached by a male who grabbed her and dragged her into a secluded area of the park.

He then carried out a sexual assault, saying he had a knife on his possession to stop her from shouting out.

A member of the public approached and the victim managed to call for help. The suspect ran off in the direction of Copse Wood Road and the incident was reported to police.

She is being supported by specially trained officers.

A second incident was reported to police at around 8.15am on Sunday, 13 September.

The victim, a woman in her 50s, told officers she had just been attacked in Duck Pond Park, Ruislip.

She said that while walking through the park, a man put his hand over her mouth and said he would stab her if she started to shout.

He managed to pull her to the floor and attempted to drag her off the footpath into a ditch. The woman screamed and the male ran off in the direction of Pinn Way.

Detectives believe the two cases to be linked and are appealing for anyone who believes they may have seen anything out of the ordinary to come forward.

Anyone with information should call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 4511/12Sep. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppersanonymously on 0800 555 111.