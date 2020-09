Victor Osei, 40 , of Barnhill Road, HA9 will appear in custody at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 14 September.

Police were called to Priestly House in Barnhill Road at 10.07am on Saturday, 12 September following reports a man had been assaulted.

A 62-year-old man was found with multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has since been named as Anthony Higgins from Wembley.

His next of kin has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.