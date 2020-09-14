Families devastated to find graves of their loved ones vandalised in Reading

A number of graves in a Reading Church yard have been vandalised over the weekend.

It is understood that several graves in the lower part of the cemetery were affected by the vandalism.

Statues were overturned and other damage caused to the 100 year old tomb have also been damaged said a spokesman for St Mary’s Church.

A large number of empty alcohol bottles were also found strewn around the graves.

Families visiting the cemetery today were shocked and upset to see the vandalism.

Many locals say the are disgusted by the attacks.

Safety fence has been put around some of the damaged graves