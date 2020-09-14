Five foreign nationals all wanted on warrant for Extradition from the UK

Detectives from the Met’s Central Specialist Crime (Extradition and International Unit) are appealing for information to locate five wanted men.

Detective Sergeant Peter Rance appeared on BBC Crimewatch Roadshow on Monday, 14 September to appeal for the public’s assistance in tracing the following men:

– Korab Halilaj, 39 is subject to a warrant for extradition to Australia for drugs offences. He is an Albanian national. He has known links to the Northampton area.

– Arunas Kasciukas, 39 is wanted on a European Arrest Warrant issued in Lithuania for a murder committed in his former homeland in October 2018. He is described as having two fingers missing from his left hand and has links to east London, more specifically Dagenham, Ilford and Forest Gate.

– Festim Korra, 43 is subject to a warrant for extradition to Albania for a murder that took place in his former homeland in 2013. He was sentenced to 22 years’ imprisonment in his absence. Enquiries link him to east London and it is likely he is using a false identity.

– Lukasz Cholomek, 34 is wanted on a European Arrest Warrant issued in Poland for serious assaults committed in his former homeland during 2016 and 2017. Enquiries link him to Croydon and south London. He is bald with tattoos on his face, predominantly down the left hand side and on both sides of his neck.

– Tomas Januskevicius, 43 is wanted on a European Arrest Warrant issued in Lithuania for drugs supply and firearm offences committed in his former homeland between 2016 and 2018. He has recent links to south east London and Surrey.

DS Peter Rance, from the Met’s Extradition and International Unit, said: “These men must not be approached. Anyone who recognises any of these men or has information about their whereabouts should call police.

“If you know the person and know where they are now call 999. If you think you might know any of them then please call the Extradition Unit on 020 7230 3191. It is extremely important not to call 999 unless you know for certain who the person is and where they are at this time.”

If you would like to remain anonymous please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. They are a totally independent charity and you remain 100 per cent anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call, your IP address or device you use. Alternatively, visit their website

+ The Met’s Extradition Unit is a team of detectives who specialise in tracking down suspects wanted by law enforcement across the world. Their work is to locate, identify and arrest people who are the subject of an extradition request and who are wanted for criminal proceedings or convicted in overseas jurisdictions.

Detectives work extremely closely with the National Crime Agency, the UK Home Office and forces across the country.

In the past year, the Met has received around 850 requests from countries all over the world, asking officers to locate people in the UK who are wanted in their home countries for a range of mostly serious crimes. In the last financial year 400 people have been arrested and officers are on course to match that number for the next financial year.

The team is also responsible for escorting people who have been arrested abroad on UK extradition requests and bringing them back to the UK to face the courts or serve prison sentences. In the past 12 months, 30 people have been returned back to London for a range of serious criminality, including five murders.