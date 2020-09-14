Major crack down in Wiltshire to help the fight against drugs gangs and protect the vulnerable from harm continues

Wiltshire Police is cracking down on county lines this week as the fight to disrupt drugs gangs and protect the vulnerable from harm continues.

This week, officers and staff will be focusing their efforts on addressing the threat posed by county lines drugs gangs on the young and vulnerable, using predominantly education and safeguarding tactics and urging people to know the signs that someone may be being exploited. This work will coincide with the national roll out of the #LookCloser campaign by The Children’s Society in partnership with the National County Lines Co-ordination Centre (NCLCC) and British Transport Police (BTP).

Throughout this week, regular visits will be made to vulnerable people within our communities who are believed to be at risk of exploitation. These visits will be carried out in partnership with Turning Point to ensure the relevant support service details are provided to those in need.

Our Early Intervention Team, supported by local PCSOs, will also be delivering presentations to local schools and colleges to raise awareness of criminal exploitation.

Det Insp Paul Franklin said: “Here in Wiltshire we are committed to tackling county lines drugs gangs and protecting those at risk of being exploited by these gangs. It is important to stress that day in, day out, we are seeing good results from our teams who are constantly cracking down on these gangs, leading to a greater number of arrests and convictions, as well as the seizure of drugs and weapons from our streets.”

Police and Crime Commissioner for Wiltshire and Swindon, Angus Macpherson, said: “We know that the public have real concerns about the impact of county lines drugs gangs in their communities, however, they should feel reassured by the ongoing efforts by officers and staff across the force in tackling this type of organised criminality.

“I am pleased to hear that a lot of work on this subject is being planned with our young people – specifically those aged 15 to 18 who are most at risk of being exploited by drugs gangs, to help raise awareness of the signs to look out for and how they can safeguard themselves and others. This is a really important age group for us to engage with and I am confident that the work planned this week will have a positive impact on these individuals.”

This week of activity also falls under Project Optimise – the force’s approach to serious and organised crime. The community plays a vital role in helping us tackle serious and organised crime, which can range from drugs and violence, to burglary and money laundering. If you suspect crime, call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency.