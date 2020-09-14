Man charged after Cambridge terror raid

A man has been charged in connection with an investigation into suspicious packages sent via post.

Ovidijus Margelis, 26 of Cambridge was charged on 13 September with the following offences:

+ three counts of attempting to cause an explosion, or making or keeping explosives with intent to endanger life or property, contrary to Section 3 of the Explosive Substances Act 1883

+ one count of fraud by false representation, contrary to sections 1 and 2 of the Fraud Act 2006

+ one count of possession of articles for use in fraud, contrary to section 6 of the Fraud Act 2006

+ one count of possession of a false identity document, contrary to section 4 of the Identity Documents Act 2010

+ one count of criminal property, contrary to sections 329(1) and 334 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.

He was remanded in custody to appear at West London Magistrates’ Court today, 14 September.

On Saturday, 12 September, officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command arrested a man in his 20s on suspicion of attempting to cause an explosion, or making or keeping explosives with intent to endanger life or property, contrary to Section 3 of the Explosive Substances Act 1883.

The arrest was carried out with the assistance of colleagues from Cambridgeshire Constabulary and related to a suspicious package received via post at a residential address in north London. Police were called shortly after 9:10hrs on Thursday, 10 September, to reports of a suspicious package in Cricklewood. Specialist officers attended and made safe what was assessed to be a small improvised explosive device.

Police subsequently left the area. There is no risk to the local community.

The man was taken into police custody and subsequently charged as above.