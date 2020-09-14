New state-of-the-art Police station reopens to help catch criminals

Hammersmith Police Station, on Shepherd’s Bush Road, closed its doors for an extensive regeneration project which would transform the building into a modern, state-of-the-art facility.

Four years on, the refurbishment work is complete and more than 1,000 officers and staff set to be based at the site are now starting to move into their new home.

Hammersmith Police Station will now be the main policing hub for the west of Central West Basic Command Unit (BCU) and will include 38 custody cells and 18 improved and expanded stables to maintain the presence of mounted branch in the area.

It will also be the base for the area’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, Roads and Transport Policing Command, the Emergency Response Policing Team and CID, among others.

The police station will also include a 24-hour front counter which is set to open on Tuesday, 29 September. The temporary front counter which has been in place at Shepherd’s Bush since 2016 will close on the same date.

The new facility maximises the use of IT and digital technology but despite these modernisations, a significant part of the construction process was ensuring the character of the iconic Grade II building was maintained.

This included opening up vaulted ceilings that had been covered up in the 1980s as well as refurbishing original flooring, period staircases and the site’s police lanterns.

An old arch which linked two of the buildings on site was dismantled brick by brick, with each brick cleaned and held in storage. It was then put back together to form a new arch, using old traditional mortar methods during the construction process.

BCU commander Chief Superintendent Helen Harper, said: “We are delighted that Hammersmith is now ready for use and our staff have already started moving in.

“The refurbishment project has transformed an old, tired building into an amazing, modern, fit-for-purpose hub which will bring lots of our services together.

“This will mean our officers and staff can work together more easily and efficiently and provide the best possible service for our communities across the BCU.

“The building is located in the centre of Hammersmith, putting our officers at the heart of our communities.”

The refurbishment of Hammersmith is just one of a number of projects which will help accommodate the growing number of officers coming into the Met and provide a workspace that supports modern policing.

The existing public reception has also been upgraded to include an enlarged waiting area and two new triage counters.

Although the front counter at the station will be open from Tuesday, 29 September, people should continue to follow measures set out by the government and to use online or telephone services where possible.