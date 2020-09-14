Officers are investigating an attempted robbery which occurred in Downton and would like to hear from any witnesses

At approximately 6.40pm on Thursday August 20, a woman in her 50s was in The Borough when she was approached by two youths on bikes who attempted to grab her handbag and in the process pushed her to the ground. She suffered an injury to her wrist during the incident.

The woman fought the youths off and they made off in an unknown direction.

The youths are described as boys aged between 14 and 16, wearing t-shirts, shorts and trainers and riding bicycles.

We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident to please get in touch.

Call 101 and quote crime reference number 54200086293.