Officers investigating an organised crime group involved in Class A drugs supply are appealing for help to trace two men

Aaron Wise, 30, and 54-year-old James Lee are sought by officers from Specialist Crime North, as part of one of the Met’s largest operations to tackle serious and organised crime.

Both men are suspected of being involved in a conspiracy to import/transport and sell cocaine worth in excess of £1 million.

Enquiries to locate them are ongoing.

Wise has links to west London and Hertfordshire. Lee has links to south east London, Merseyside, the West Midlands and Spain.

It is possible that both men are not currently in the UK.

If you know where either man might be or have seen them, call 999 or 101 quoting ‘Operation Coequal’.