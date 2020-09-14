Police officer stabbed in late night Eastbourne attack

Chief Constable Jo Shiner has commended officers who detained and arrested a man on suspicion of the attempted murder of a police officer in Eastbourne.

Police were called to Terminus Road in the early hours of Monday (September 14). On attendance shortly after 1am, an officer was attacked, sustaining a serious stab injury to his leg. He was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

Detectives are keen to speak to a number of people seen on CCTV in Terminus Road shortly before the assault took place, some of whom may have talked to the suspect. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to report online or call 101 quoting Operation Broadbury.

A 42-year-old man from Eastbourne was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, wounding with intent and assault by beating of an emergency worker. He remained in custody on Monday morning.

Chief Constable Shiner said: “The events overnight starkly demonstrate the risk that all police officers and frontline staff face every day whilst performing their duties to protect the public.

“It is thanks to comprehensive training and the fast-thinking of those at the scene that I am not reporting something far more serious today. The injured officer was able to move away and self-administer medical intervention whilst his two junior colleagues – both just 15 months into their policing careers – apprehended the suspect. The actions of all three officers, as well as colleagues who swiftly came to their aid, are to be commended.”