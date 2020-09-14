Police remain at the scene of Fatal industrial incident near Wickham

Emergency services were called to the scene of what has been described by police as an “industrial Incident” meaning an incident at work at “The Dell Cottage” on Winchester Road, Shedfield since 1.12pm on Sunday 13th.

The Hampshire and IOW Air Ambulance and also the NPAS National Police Air Support were called to the incident which a source has said involved a fatal accident of a lorry driver.

Firefighters, Ambulances and Police were sent to the incident and police remain at the scene overnight whilst investigations continue.

A witness has told us, “Air Ambulance landed close to my home and the police helicopter was overhead about 40 minutes later, I have been informed that a lorry driver has died in an accident on the property grounds and a lorry of hay bales was also on the property at the time.