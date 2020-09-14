Probe following HGV and Pedestrian collision

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and those with dash cam footage to come forward following a fatal collision in Wembley.

Police were called at 12.07pm on Monday, 14 September to Great Central Way NW10 following reports of a collision involving a lorry and a pedestrian.

Officers attended with LAS and London’s Air Ambulance.

The pedestrian, a 36-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the lorry stopped at the scene and was not arrested.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are asking for anyone with footage to call 0208 246 9820.

Alternatively call 101 quoting ref CAD 2819/14 Sept.