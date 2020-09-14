Thames Valley Police and Hampshire Constabulary are supporting the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) in highlighting road safety through the One Road, One Week campaign.

The NPCC has also teamed up with Project EDWARD (Every Day Without A Road Death) which is a project supported by police forces across the country focusing on road safety, particularly for those who drive for work.

This week (14-18 September) officers from the Thames Valley Police and Hampshire Constabulary Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit will be out across the force engaging with communities and carrying out enforcement activity to make sure those that are using the roads are doing so safely.

Some of this activity will be focusing on the fatal four factors of speeding, using a mobile phone whilst driving, not wearing a seatbelt and drink/drug driving which all significantly increase the risk for road users to be seriously or fatally injured if involved in a collision.

Project EDWARD is also hosting a virtual road-trip in which they speak to a variety of organisations, experts and projects about road safety. Every day will have a different focus. You can find more details on their website.

Road Safety Sergeant Scott Kerr, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit said: “It is vitally important that everyone using the roads does so safely.

“Despite the number of road deaths reducing slightly across the force areas last year, there are still too many people losing their lives and their loved ones.

“Everyone has a part to play in keeping our roads safe, whether that is through educating themselves or changing their driver behaviour.

“There are simple behavioural changes that you can make to become a safer driver such as regularly checking your tyres or removing all distractions, for example, witching off/silencing your mobile phone or putting it in the glove box.

“All too often officers are still stopping people for having no insurance, no tax and even no driving licence.

“Then there are the more dangerous cases in which drivers are caught under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“Even the smallest amount of drugs or alcohol in your body can impair your ability to drive. It can have devastating consequences for victims, their families and the offenders.

“It is not worth the risk.

“Hopefully through this campaign we can educate all road users, including cyclists and pedestrians, and encourage them to help make our roads safer.”