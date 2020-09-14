The first charge for refusing to wear a face mask in a public place has been handed to a man in north Kent.

Sam Francis, 30, of Slades Drive, Chislehurst, was charged after he was reported to have refused to wear a face mask when requested to do so by Kent Police officers.

Mr Francis was arrested at around 1.20pm on 12 September 2020 by police who were on foot patrol in Bluewater shopping centre, Greenhithe.

As well as the charge relating to breaching the Covid-19 legislation, he was also charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

Mr Francis was bailed upon charge and is due to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on 14 November.