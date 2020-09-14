The M23 in Sussex is currently closed J10 to J11 southbound due to a collision. Highways England are working with Sussex Police to ensure the road is reopened as soon as possible. Delays are building on the approach to the closure at J10.

Diversions are in place and are being signed by the hollow diamond symbol, the route guidance is as follows:

Coast bound diverted traffic will exit the M23 at junction 10 and enter the west bound

carriageway of the A2O11 towards the Tushmore Gyratory. At the Tushmore Gyratory it

will continue west bound but exit into the A23 on which it would continue to travel,

passing through 4 roundabout junctions before returning to the M23 at junction 11.