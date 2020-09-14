The M25 in Berkshire is closed anti-clockwise between J16 and J15 near Slough due to a vehicle fire. Emergency services including Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue are on scene.

Road users are advised to follow solid square symbol and leave M25 at J15 exit slip and join the M4 westbound towards Slough. Exit M4 at J5 and at the roundabout take the 1st exit onto A4 towards Colnbrook. At the junction with A3044 turn right onto A3044 towards M25. At the A3044/A3113 roundabout take the 3rd exit onto A3113 towards M25. At M25 J14 roundabout take the 2nd exit and rejoin M25 towards Gatwick.

There is congestion of approx. 4.5 miles and delays of 45 minutes on approach to this incident.