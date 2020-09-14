Three arrested after weapon is waved from a vehicle in Amesbury

Officers investigating an incident in Amesbury are appealing for witnesses.

At approximately 1.50am on September 5, a member of the public reported that a vehicle had been seen being driven around the estate, specifically near to the Shears Drive area, with a rear seat passenger waving a weapon from the window.

Officers attended the scene and located the vehicle and three men – aged 18, 20 and 30, were all arrested on suspicion of affray and being concerned in the supply of class B drugs.

They have since been interviewed and released on bail pending further enquiries.

PC Rich Boston said: “This was an isolated incident and there are no concerns for the wider community, however we would like to hear from any other members of the public who may have witnessed the incident who may be able to help our enquiries.”

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote crime reference number 54200089122.