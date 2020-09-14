BREAKING • Crayford • Kent • LONDON Warehouse structure at Optima Trade Park completely destroyed by fire September 14, 20201 Min Read Share This! Warehouse structure at Optima Trade Park appears completely destroyed by a major fire tonight on Thames Road in Crayford You may also like BREAKING • Crayford • Kent Ten fire crews tackle blaze in Crayford September 14, 2020 BREAKING • Herne Bay • Kent Fire crews called to Wildlife Park ablaze September 14, 2020 BREAKING • Kent • Ramsgate Emergency services called to incident near Ramsgate September 14, 2020 About the authorView All Posts Two teens missing for over six days Man falls on to live rail at Ramsgate Share This! Tweets by UK News in Pictures