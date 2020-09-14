Witnesses are being sought after a man was reportedly assaulted in Ramsgate

Kent Police was called on Sunday 13 September 2020 following a report that the victim had been assaulted by another man in Harbour Street.

The incident is believed to have taken place at around 6.10pm. The victim received treatment for facial injuries at a local hospital.

Officers are investigating and are keen to speak to a man described as white, of slim build, with a black T-shirt with a triangle on it, a grey hoodie and ripped jeans, who is believed to have been in the area at the time.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any information, is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/164043/20.