An investigation has been launched after cash believed to total around £60,000 was found inside a car at the Channel Tunnel.

Officers seized the cash, most of which was inside a box of biscuits, after searching the vehicle in Folkestone at around 1.30pm on Monday 14 September 2020.

A 46-year-old man and a woman aged 41, both from London, were arrested on suspicion of money laundering and have since been released on bail until 12 October whilst enquiries continue.