A man has been remanded after taking a car without the owner’s consent and failing to stop after a collision in Brighton

Officers on patrol witnessed a Mazda car being driven at speed which hit a wall in Widdicombe Way on Friday (11 September) and the occupants made off from the scene.

Jack Winstanley, 18, of Widdicombe Way, Brighton, has also been charged with theft of a vehicle number plate, driving without a licence and insurance on 11 September, breaching his bail conditions and failing to appear at court to be sentenced for a burglary charge.

Winstanley appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Monday (14 September) and was remanded in custody to appear at crown court on 12 October.