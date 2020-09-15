A man was taken to hospital after being attacked by a group of up to six youths under the subway in Swindon

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault that took place in Swindon town centre on the evening of Tuesday, September 1.

A man was taken to hospital after being attacked by a group of up to six youths under the subway between the town centre and the bus station just after 10.30pm.

The incident happened after the victim attempted to intervene when he saw a young woman being abused near the subway.

However, the group turned their attack on the man who was kicked repeatedly in the face and head whilst on the floor.

The victim was left with multiple bruises and facial bruising but thankfully no breaks or fractures and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the attack, particularly a member of public who had helped the victim after the attack.

If you have any information, please call us on 101 quoting crime reference number 54200087807.