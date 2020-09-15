Detectives investigating a county lines drugs network believed to be operating in the cities of Portsmouth and Southampton have today charged a man from Kent.

Olaleye Oduola, 19 from Iris Crescent, Bexleyheath, Kent has been charged with following drug offences:

Possess with intent to supply controlled drug of Class A – Heroin

Possess a controlled drug of Class B – Cannabis / Cannabis Resin

Possess with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A – Crack Cocaine

Concerned in supply of Heroin

Concerned in supply of Crack Cocaine

Assault on an Emergency worker

He has been remanded in police custody and will appear before Portsmouth Magistrates today.

T/Chief Superintendent Nigel Lecointe said: “This was great policing by officers from Portsmouth’s Neighbourhood High Harm Team supporting our Op Monument investigation into the supply of drugs in our communities.

“Tackling county lines and its consequences are a national law enforcement priority. The National Crime Agency, Hampshire Constabulary and other police forces, alongside other partners are working extensively to identify and target the most serious perpetrators.

“By taking out those at the centre of the lines, we not only disrupt the criminal network, but we prevent a whole host of other crimes from taking place.

“If you are concerned about drug dealing in your neighbourhoods, don’t suffer in silence, you can report to police on 101, or given information anonymously through the independent charity, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”