Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a teenager in Islington have named the victim as they continue to appeal for witnesses and information.

Police were called at 8pm on Monday, 14 September to North Road N7, after a male was found suffering from stab injuries.

He was treated by paramedics at the scene but despite their best efforts, he was pronounced dead.

Next of kin have been informed and the victim has been named as 18-year-old Kamal Nuur.

A post mortem examination is due to be held at Whittington Hospital on Thursday, 17 September.

It is understood that Kamal was chased and attacked in Goodinge Close, N7 just off North Road by two male suspects who then fled in the direction of York Way.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime North Command are investigating.

DCI Andy Partridge said: “Another senseless knife attack has left a family mourning the loss of their loved one. At this early stage we believe that Kamal was chased a short distance and attacked, resulting in him being fatally wounded.

“I am confident there are people out there who would have seen something which could well assist with our investigation. I would appeal to those individuals to please come forward and help us find those responsible.”

At this time there have been no arrests.

Any witnesses or those with information are asked to call 101 ref CAD 7154/14 Sept.