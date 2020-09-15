Eastbourne man charged after stabbing police officer in the leg

Paul Cunningham, 42, unemployed, of Pevensey Road, Eastbourne, has been charged with wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault by beating of an emergency worker and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

The charges are in connection with offences allegedly committed against three police officers in Terminus Road, Eastbourne, shortly after 1am on Monday (September 14).

He has remanded in custody to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning (September 16).