Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters dealt with a warehouse blaze on Thames Road in Crayford.

The whole of a single storey furniture warehouse was destroyed by fire. There were no reports of any injuries.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said:

“The fire was discovered by an employee of an adjoining warehouse who smelt burning and saw smoke coming from the roof of the warehouse next door. They then made the first of 36 calls to the Brigade.

“The warehouse blaze produced a lot of thick black smoke and we asked anyone in the local area or driving past to keep their windows closed.”

The Brigade was called at 6.22pm and the fire was under control by 10.37pm. Firefighters from Bexley and surrounding London fire stations were at the scene. Neighbouring fire services also assisted the Brigade.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.