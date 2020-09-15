First Picture of Islington Stab Victim who has been named as Dirtz

First Picture of young man stabbed three times in the chest in fatal Islington knife attack he goes by the name as Dirtz.

Officers were called at 8pm on Monday, 14 September to North Road N7, after a male – at this stage believed to be a teenager – was found suffering from stab injuries.

He was treated by paramedics at the scene but despite their best efforts, he was pronounced dead.

Officers are working to establish the male’s identity and inform his next of kin.

At this very early stage there have been no arrests.

A crime scene is in place and an investigation is in progress.

Enquiries into the circumstances continue.

Any witnesses or those with information are asked to call 101 ref CAD 7154/14 Sept.