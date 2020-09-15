Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a fire at a school on Amhurst Park in Hackney.

Part of the basement was damaged by fire. Sixty-seven children and 16 adults left the building before the Brigade arrived. There were no reports of any injuries.

Station Commander Sami Goldbrom said: “The fire was confined to the basement below the school and crews are continuing to work to extract the smoke which remains.

“Thankfully, everyone was out of the building before the Brigade arrived and the school children have now been sent home.”

The Brigade was called at 1.37pm and the fire was under control by 2.20pm. Fire crews from Stoke Newington, Tottenham, Holloway and Homerton fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.