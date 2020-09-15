‘Lowlife’ fly-tippers have dumped builders’ waste at Southampton Hollybrook Cemetery

The incident at Hollybrook Cemetery is being investigated by Southampton City Council – and officers believe they have enough evidence to track down at least one of the perpetrators.

A tree and lots of rubble were also among the items dumped on Tuesday afternoon.

The Cemetery has remained open to the public throughout the lockdown – which unfortunately has left it vulnerable to fly-tippers.

One family member who asked not to be named said I have three members of my family here:” The people who did this are lowlifes. We don’t understand the mentality of people who dump waste like this. It’s really low to fly-tip in a cemetery.”