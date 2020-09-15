Man in his seventies seriously injured on M27 collision

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered serious injuries in a collision on the M27 near Hedge End Saturday afternoon (September 12).

Police were called to the collision between junctions seven and five westbound, involving a Renault Clio and Toyota Yaris, just after 2pm.

A man in his 70s suffered serious injuries to his back and was taken to hospital.

Officers investigating the exact circumstances of the collision are keen to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

They also want to hear from anyone who may have dash cam footage of the incident or of the moments prior to the collision.

Anyone with information or footage should call 101, quoting the reference 44200352942.