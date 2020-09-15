Man ran over and killed in Dagenham Sainsbury’s

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was fatally injured in Dagenham.

Police were called to a car park in Whalebone Lane South at 11.34pm on Sunday, 13 September, to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian

Officers attended along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service. A 47-year-old man was found seriously injured and died at the scene a short time later.

Enquiries to locate his next of kin are ongoing.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course.

At this early stage, homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command believe the man was hit by a car, which left the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Wrigley said: “We believe the victim was deliberately harmed and we are treating this incident as a murder inquiry.

“We need to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious.”

There have been no arrests.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 8443/13Sep. Alternatively tweet @MetCC or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.