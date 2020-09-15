National road safety campaign Project EDWARD (Every Day Without A Road Death) taking place

Wiltshire Police are this week (14-18 September) supporting the national road safety campaign Project EDWARD (Every Day Without A Road Death).

In a continued effort to make the roads of Wiltshire safer, officers will be on some of the county’s most dangerous roads conducting enforcement and educational activities.

The project is supported by forces across the country, focusing on road safety, in particular for those who drive for work.

Officers from the Roads Policing Team have a proactive operation planned each day focussing on a well-known dangerous roads across the county.

Some of this activity will have a focus on the fatal four factors that significantly increase the risk for road users to be seriously or fatally injured if involved in a collision – speeding, using a mobile phone whilst driving, not wearing a seatbelt and drink/drug driving.

Today, between 8.30am and 10.30am, officers were located on the A303 which has seen our highest number of fatalities and serious injuries relating to road traffic collisions this year.

A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of drugs and being in possession of cannabis. He has since been released under investigation.

We also issued 10 traffic offence reports for speeding, with the highest speed recorded at 110mph, while two tickets were issued for mobile phone use.

Two vehicles were seized for not having a licence to drive while a number of other motorists were educated on their manner of driving and the condition of their vehicles.

A/PS Ben Cox, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are pleased to be showing our support to Project EDWARD with both a show of enforcement on some of Wiltshire’s most dangerous roads and also by educating all road users, which includes cyclists and pedestrians.

“While we are constantly out patrolling the roads of Wiltshire to ensure that everyone is using the roads safely, action weeks like this help to really highlight some of our key messages to road users.

“A big focus for us is the fatal four factors and too often we are stopping drivers for speeding, using a mobile phone whilst driving, not wearing a seatbelt and drink/drug driving.

“These are all incredibly dangerous and increase the risk of an accident being fatal and having devastating, life-changing impacts on not only the victims but their families, friends and the wider community.

“We hope that by targeting some of the well-known hotspots with enforcement and education we can help to make our roads safer most importantly, save lives.”

Project EDWARD is also hosting a virtual road-trip in which they speak to a variety of organisations, experts and projects about road safety, with the road-trip making a stop at FleetCheck’s headquarters in Malmesbury this Friday (18/09) to look at how fleet management software can help in managing road risk.