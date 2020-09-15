Officers from Wiltshire are appealing for witnesses following a Sex attack was carried out in Swindon

Officers from Wiltshire are appealing for witnesses following a sexual assault carried out in Swindon.

At approximately 10.30pm on Thursday 10 September, a 19-year-old woman was walking in the Greenbridge Retail Park / Greenbridge Road/ Dorcan Way area of town when she was assaulted by a male.

Just before the assault took place and while the victim was still alone, a car stopped and a woman in the vehicle, identifying herself as a nurse, asked if the woman needed any help. Our victim said she was fine and didn’t need any help; the nurse then drove on. Soon afterwards an unknown male approached her, walked with her for a while before assaulting her near to the Esso garage on Dorcan Way.

The male is described as white with dark hair, wearing jeans, a dark jumper and black and white trainers. A picture is attached.

Det Insp Paul Hacker said: “We would like to hear from anyone who was in this area of town during the late evening of Thursday 10 September and who may have seen or heard anything suspicious.

“Perhaps you may have seen a woman walking alone or accompanied by a male around this time?

“We’re also keen to hear from the nurse who stopped just before the assault to check that the young woman was alright – if that was you, please contact us.

“The area is surrounded by major roads, if you were driving around that part of Swindon perhaps you have dash cam footage which might also help us.

“If you have any information which could help our enquiries please contact us on 101 quoting crime reference number 54200091255.”