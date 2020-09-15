Police appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of a man who is missing from Salisbury

Michael Hostettler – aged 41 – was last seen leaving Salisbury District Hospital today (15/09) at around 5.25pm.

Police have concerns for his welfare and believe he is still in the Salisbury area.

Michael is described as white, approximately 6ft tall of medium build with short, dark hair, wearing green tracksuit bottoms and white trainers.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen Michael or anyone who may have information regarding his whereabouts.

If you can help, please call 101 quoting log number 268 of today or 999 in an emergency.