Police are appealing for witnesses after a 16-year-old boy was robbed and threatened with a knife.

The incident happened this morning (15/9) at approximately 7.30am at the bus stop at the junction of Maiden Erleigh Drive and Wokingham Road, next to the crossing.

The victim was walking on Wokingham Road when a teenage boy wearing a grey tracksuit and mask asked him to empty his pockets.

The offender showed the victim the handle of a knife, which was black in colour.

He took £5 from him and threatened the victim not to call the police, before riding off on a black bicycle towards Three Tuns.

The offender is described as a white boy, aged in his late teens with a milky complexion.

He was around 5ft 8ins to 5ft 9ins tall.

The victim was not injured in the incident.

Investigating officer PC Philip Davies, based at Reading police station, said: “This was a very frightening incident for the victim, who was forced to hand over a small quantity of cash.

“I am appealing for anybody who was in the area at the time and believes that they witnessed this offence to please make contact with police, quoting reference number 43200289226.