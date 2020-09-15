Police are appealing to find Ryan Rogers, 26, who has been reported missing from Eastbourne.

Ryan was last seen at 6.30am on Thursday, 10 September on his silver mountain bike and was wearing dark grey joggers, a green hoodie, black trainers and a black t-shirt.

He is 5’6”, of a heavy build, has short brown/ginger hair and a beard.

It is thought Ryan could be in the Eastbourne, Brighton or Hastings areas and may be sleeping on trains to Heathrow and Gatwick.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to report online or call 101, quoting 227 of 14/09