On Saturday, 6 August a man bit a uniformed officer’s hand as the officer policed crowds attending the demonstration. Thankfully the officer’s injuries were not serious.

In a continued attempt to trace the person responsible, officers are re-releasing a CCTV image of man they wish to speak with in connection with this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference MINORCA 1 – FIMS 047066 and ask the call handler to email DC Steve Nicholls.