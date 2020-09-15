Police are investigating after a fatal stabbing in Stockwell, SW9.

Officers were called by London Ambulance Service [LAS] at approximately 2.51pm on Tuesday, September 15, to Stockwell Road after a man, aged 20, was found with stab injuries.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin has been informed.

At this very early stage there have been no arrests.

A crime scene is in place and an investigation is underway.

A Section 60 has been authorised for the SW9 area.

The order came into force at 3.45pm on Tuesday, 15 September, and will remain in place until 6am on Wednesday, 16 September.

The aim of this is to help prevent further violence.

Any witnesses or those with information are asked to call 101 ref CAD 4289/15 Sept.