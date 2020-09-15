Police probe collision between a moped and a telegraph pole on Dollis Hill Lane

Detectives from the Met’s Road and Transport Policing Command are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in Dollis Hill, Brent.

Police were called at approximately 4.30am on Sunday 13 September to reports of a collision between a moped and a telegraph pole on Dollis Hill Lane, NW2, opposite Gladstone Park.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended.

The motorcyclist, an 18-year-old man, was taken to hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Serious Collision Incident Unit at Alperton on 0208 246 9820. Quote CAD 1745/13SEP20