There are severe delays on the A2 eastbound in Kent, due to a collision involving an overturned van within the B255 (Bean) junction.



Lanes 1, 2 and 3 (of 4) are closed for vehicle recovery and collision clear-up work.

Those onboard the overturned van are understood to have made off from the scene.

There is approx. 7.5 miles of congestion on approach to this incident. Please allow an additional 90 minutes on to your current journey time