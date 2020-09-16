A knife has been seized and a suspect arrested following proactive work by police in Ashford

Officers from the town’s Community Policing Team were on patrol near Victoria Park on Monday 14 September 2020 when they saw a boy acting suspiciously.

The boy ran off but was pursued by officers and detained. A rucksack recovered from nearby was found to contain a large hunting knife.

The knife has been seized by officers and a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article. He has since been released under investigation.

Chief Inspector Nick Sparkes, Area Commander for Ashford, said: ‘There is no excuse for carrying a knife on the streets of Kent and we will seek the prosecution of anyone found with a weapon.

‘I am pleased the quick work of officers has seen another potential weapon removed from circulation and I ask parents, teachers and anyone who works with young people to tell us if they have any concerns and help us keep communities safe.’