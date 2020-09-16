A man has been sentenced for stealing more than £6,000 from a safe at his work place in Westminster

Scott Smith, 45 of Windsock Close, SE16 was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for 18 months, 80 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £2,000 in compensation at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, 15 September for theft by an employee.

On 4 December 2019, Smith began to steal cash from a safe located in the office at his workplace in Westminster.

Over a two-week period – after clocking out of work – Smith would enter the office, unlock the safe and steal varying amounts of cash all totalling to £6,855. On the final occasion, Scott also stole two bottles of Belvedere Vodka worth £250 each.

On 23 December 2019, Smith failed to show for his shift. After several phone calls, Smith answered and he confessed that he had stolen some money from the safe.

The following day, a safe check was completed by the staff and more than £6,000 was recorded to be missing.

Smith, who was staying in Cardiff at the time, handed himself in to a police station on 28 December 2019 and was then interviewed.

The following day, he was transferred to a London police station to be questioned further by officers from the Met’s Central West Basic Command Unit.

On 29 December 2019, officers searched his other home address in London, where they found the two bottles of vodka but no trace of the money.

CCTV from the workplace showed Smith stealing money from the safe 19 times, including the two bottles of vodka.