A Swindon man who raped a woman on the top floor of a town centre car park has been sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison

A Swindon man who sexually assaulted a woman on the top floor of a town centre car park has been sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison. Dean Clark, 34, of David Murray John Tower, Canal Walk, Swindon, was found guilty of sexual assault by penetration at Swindon Crown Court last month before being sentenced yesterday (15/09).

On the evening of Tuesday, July 3, 2018, the woman had been on the top floor of the Brunel West Car Park when she was approached by Clark.

The woman headed towards the stairwell to try and leave but was followed by Clark and was sexually assaulted. The victim, very shaken, called the police almost immediately after the incident and waited at Milton Road for them to arrive.

He was acquitted of six other charges. Det Const Rob Barratt said: “Clark was opportunistic and took advantage of a woman in a very vulnerable position. “The victim did the right thing in alerting the police immediately to what had happened just minutes before and as a result, we were able to secure this conviction. “I hope that yesterday’s sentencing can give her some closure. “I would encourage anyone who has been a victim of a sexual assault to come forward and report it to police.