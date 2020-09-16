A violent man from Chatham who grabbed a woman by the neck and spat into the face of a Kent Police officer has been jailed for 14 month

A violent man from Chatham who grabbed a woman by the neck and spat into the face of a Kent Police officer has been jailed for 14 months.

Christopher Spooner was already subject to a suspended sentence for offences committed against the victim when he assaulted her and caused damage to her property. Spooner was arrested on 6 May 2020 after officers were called to reports of a disturbance at a private address. He had spent much of the day drinking alcohol and became abusive towards a woman who was with him. He grabbed her by the neck twice and threw a tablet computer belonging to her out of a window.

The victim eventually managed to leave the property and a passing motorist stopped to help her. A second member of the public witnessed Spooner grab her arm in the street and called police. Attending officers found Spooner in a highly agitated state. As they attempted to restrain him, he continued to shout abuse at the victim and, without any provocation, spat directly into the face of one of them.

In custody, Spooner apologised for spitting at the officer and admitted being abusive to the victim. Aged 39, of Chatham, Hill, Chatham he was charged with assault, criminal damage and assault of an emergency services worker and remanded in custody.

Spooner pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court. His offences also activated a suspended sentence and he was jailed on Wednesday 9 September.

Police Constable Heather Walkden, Kent Police’s investigating officer for the case, said: ‘Spooner has proven himself to be a bully who is willing to use violence and verbal threats. The abuse he subjected the victim to was intolerable and I am pleased that the sentence imposed prevents him from causing further harm. Without any provocation, he also spat into the face of one of our officers. Such behaviour is disgusting and thoroughly degrading and despite Spooner’s appalling actions, the patrols responded with incredible professionalism.’